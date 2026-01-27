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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

York park changes hands in first retail deal of 2026

27 Jan 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Consortium including Gingko Tree sells £70m asset

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