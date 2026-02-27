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OpinionCorporateESGSustainabilityUK & Ireland

You may be criminally liable for a dangerous building – and not even know it

27 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Amy Farr

Breaches of the Building Safety Act's principal accountable person regime attract criminal prosecution – not regulatory warnings

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