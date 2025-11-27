Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
PeopleTechnologyUK & Ireland

Young property professionals upbeat on career impact of AI

27 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Real Estate Balance survey also reveals mixed progress on diversity and inclusion

