NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentLondonResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

YourTribe clinches £47m Investec loan

1 Jun 2026 | 11:42 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Senior investment facility refinances a newly completed 226-bed student scheme in Elephant & Castle

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Bristol student scheme banks £40m funding package

7 May 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Dominus and Cheyne bank £250m Standard Chartered loan

6 May 2026
Read

Urbanite secures £44m loan for three student developments

22 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

MCR secures £32m Atelier student loan

5 Mar 2026
Read