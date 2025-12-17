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Student AccommodationFinancingInvestmentResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

YTL locks in £119m Nomura funding for Bristol student scheme

17 Dec 2025 | 14:22 | London | by May Agaran

Financing supports delivery of 1,514 beds by autumn 2027

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