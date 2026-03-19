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Hotels & LeisureFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

Z Hotels secures £79m loan against two London hotels

19 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Beckford Advisory supports hotel group on refinancing

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