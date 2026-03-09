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FundraisingContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentResidentialSingle-family rental

Zaga Capital raises €210m in first close for German resi strategy

9 Mar 2026 | 07:10 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Zaga German Real Asset Opportunities II Fund is seeded by €1.4bn portfolio comprising 14,000 rental housing units

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