NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyCorporate

Zalando to close four European distribution hubs

9 Jan 2026 | 15:48 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

A 130,000 sq m asset in Germany will cease operations in September

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Floor, Person, Adult

The District 2026: as returns compress, everyone's chasing the same assets

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Nuveen purchases Bavarian food distribution centre

21 Sep 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Logicor offloads €532m logistics portfolio to EQT

30 Jul 2026
Read
People, Person, Clothing

Why international investors are getting behind Spain

26 Jun 2026
Read