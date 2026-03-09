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RetailAustriaContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestment

ZDR acquires two Austrian retail assets worth €70m

9 Mar 2026 | 14:22 | London | by Angelo Castillo

The seller is developer Rutter Immobilien

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