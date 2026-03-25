NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailAustriaContinental EuropeInvestment

ZDR fund acquires two Austrian retail centres

25 Mar 2026 | 14:57 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Mid Bau sells assets in Klagenfurt and Villach

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

CGI of Pro Linz shopping centre, Austria (Image: RieplRiepl and Studio Singer)

ZDR acquires two Austrian retail assets worth €70m

9 Mar 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Five questions for Investika on its German market entry

19 Feb 2026
Read

Union buys €36m Vienna retail park from Nextensa

15 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Aware Super buys 31% stake in €2.6bn European retail portfolio

13 Jan 2026
Read