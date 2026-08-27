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LogisticsInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Zenith seals off-market deal for Edinburgh logistics estate

27 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Value-add investment manager is targeting similar opportunities

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