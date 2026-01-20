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ResidentialEast of EnglandUK & Ireland

Zenzic and Jensco seed 1,000-home single-family strategy

20 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Joint venture makes forward-funding deal with housebuilder

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