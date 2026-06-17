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FundraisingContinental EuropeFinancingFranceGermanyUK & Ireland

Zenzic secures $100m commitment for European credit evergreen fund

17 Jun 2026 | 09:59 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

 Stable Asset Management makes latest investment

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