Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Belport plots 1,275 Cheshire homes at snubbed new town site
Prime Edinburgh hotel pitch up for grabs
Turner & Townsend appoints Europe regional MD
Q+A: Node’s Khera – “We’re not just trying to disrupt; we’re trying to institutionalise”
From trophy to platform: why family capital is building hotels
Reform UK pledges planning shake-up at annual conference
NatWest’s Andy McBain takes helm as BCO president
Former L&G and Peel directors team up for new venture
Investors must understand unique data centre risks, says Inrev
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
Spelthorne finds buyer for £84m trophy asset