Aussie superfunds ‘actively seeking’ exposure to sustainable European logistics assets: Fidelity real estate boss
Japanese investor back with £210m Victoria office swoop
Aberdeen names new manager for open-ended fund
£18.5m Edinburgh office gem up for grabs
Almcor and Cerberus finance £300m+ IOS platform
Government reveals priorities for business rates overhaul
Outline approval granted for £1bn Anglesey data centre
The rise of the real estate data scientist
£15m Northern Irish mall on the market
British investor launches €130m Bucharest resi scheme
Hammerson lines up new chief executive
AustralianSuper recruits Canadian star as new European chief
Prime Dublin build-to-rent asset prepared for €180m+ sale
Greystar snaps up £170m east London build-to-rent community
Private equity firm circles PRS REIT
GIC teams up with hotels guru
Apollo joins forces with debt master for multi-billion mid-market lending push
£90m+ King’s Cross office hits the market
Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale
Developer swoops for £80m distressed City office