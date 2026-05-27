Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
Redevco signs pan-European developer at One James Street office
Office refurbishments in the regions: what’s changed?
£40m Scottish student sale up and running
Pigeon snaps up former Bury St Edmunds railway yard for mixed-use scheme
Vastint serves up latest tenant at Aire Park
Wren House closing in on €700m GIC data centre stake
Klaviyo inks 10-year deal for Dublin hub
Most office tenants plan to relocate over next three years
UK and Germany forecast to lead logistics rental growth
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal
The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why