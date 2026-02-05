Knight Frank appoints regeneration specialist to lead public sector advisory
Funding hunt under way for £48m Manchester residential project
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
Colt DCS appoints chief executive
Council expands £250m Bolton regeneration scheme
European logistics take-up climbs 21% in first half
DFI adds 200 homes to co-living portfolio
Avison Young slashes debt with recapitalisation
£45m pair of student projects fall into administration
Why mid-market build-to-rent should be on every investor’s shopping list
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push
Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal
Canary Wharf Group investors buy £625m Docklands office