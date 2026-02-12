La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Plans resurrected for Kentish Town mixed-use scheme
London needs data centres – but will logistics pay the price?
Danish firm Kirkbi hires real estate investment head
HB Reavis reworks London’s One Waterloo plans
Deferred payment structures rise as Q2 land values drop
Peel pushes case for £583m Harworth acquisition
EdR REIM acquires pair of UK warehouses for £15m
Is there a role for a state-owned housebuilder?
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market