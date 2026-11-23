Westminster approves 500,000 sq ft Paddington life sciences hub
Q+A: OneIM’s real estate chiefs on the firm’s new strategy
Meag strikes first in €300m Dublin BTR bonanza
The challenges facing Britain’s industrial sites don’t stop with its biggest projects
Whitbread sells Devon hotel off 4.75% net initial yield
Green light for 800,000 sq ft King’s Cross life sciences campus
Avison Young adds director to debt advisory team
Google moves to buy its London HQ
Newcore and pension fund secure eight deals for £51m partnership
New asset manager on board at the Mailbox
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
New York law firm launches 200,000 sq ft London office hunt
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Investors look to property safe haven as fears of tech bust mount
Surprise buyer picks up £50m+ office from Spelthorne council
Native Land secures £226m injection for super-prime Belgravia development
Unilever eyes Fleet Street move
European family office buys €73.5m Dublin asset
Listed London landlord fires up rare £84m retail park sale