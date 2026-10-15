British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Office income is won or lost in how a building is run
Big Yellow is not alone: the UK REITs with activists in their crosshairs
AmTrust unveils plans for 1m sq ft City tower
John Lewis markets Welsh staff hotel
Great British Railways onboard for Derby headquarters
Green light for Curlew’s King’s Cross student scheme
US REIT has sweet tooth for Lindt HQ
AI occupiers to drive Dublin office demand
La Caisse downsizes £675m student acquisition as assets return to market
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale