TfL selects partner for east London brownfield site
Former L&G boss named as Homes England investment chief
Administrators appointed to Godwin Group-related vehicles
Vehicle glass repair firm seals 133,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease
M Core swoops for trio of Scottish retail assets
Art Capital to launch back leverage advisory arm after poaching JP Morgan exec
Graftongate and Bridges offload 135,000 sq ft Southampton logistics facility
Sirius secures €150m revolving credit facility
Q+A: Keith Breslauer – “Most managers sell to retire; I’m looking for a bigger story”
Harrison Street makes £150m self-storage UK debut
Q+A: Keith Breslauer – “Most managers sell to retire; I’m looking for a bigger story”
Art Capital to launch back leverage advisory arm after poaching JP Morgan exec
Administrators appointed to Godwin Group-related vehicles
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
Zerda lands new roles with bank-backed managers
CBRE resi grandee to depart after 14 years
Big-name joint venture edging ahead in race for €1.3bn+ Dalata
Irish investor hires Goldman exec for UK launch
JLL Spark chief urges patience over tech investments
Reza Merchant nears deal with creditors despite bankruptcy petition