Foster + Partners HQ on the block for £46m
Why leaving a PLC for an SME housebuilder has been eye-opening
Is BTR broke?
European prime office yields dip as buyers return
Consent granted for Cambridge life sciences scheme
Backing for River Island restructuring plans falls short
Annington to put £1.4bn cash pile to work
Fiera and Wrenbridge let chunk of Urban Crawley
€17m Dublin build-to-rent opportunity hits market
Flex office agency floated for sale
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Flex office agency floated for sale
King Street grows European team with senior hires
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs
Is BTR broke?
Visa plans Canary Wharf move
Kuwaiti investor pulls Farringdon sale as values recover
BNP Paribas Real Estate poaches rating heavyweight
Derwent agrees headlease deal for 50 Baker Street
Asda nears £400m portfolio sale-and-leaseback deal with Blue Owl