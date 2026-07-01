Bidwells grows London team with partner hire
Redevco markets £26m Weston-super-Mare retail park
Third Berkeley application rejected in Southwark
Super-prime Dublin office launched for €250m+ sale
Chinese occupiers make their mark on UK logistics market
Tritax Big Box chair Aubrey Adams to retire
Green light for Brent mixed-use redevelopment
Pigeon hires finance chief
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
Investec opens real estate equity strategy to external capital
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park
Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party
CBRE EMEA living guru departs
Nick Pink hands Barings’ European reins over to familiar face