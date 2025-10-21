Adlington Retirement Living puts pause on development
How London’s affordable housing can unlock delivery
Prime £550m London living campus in play
Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of European funds – “We’ll have €1bn to invest next year”
Barwood Capital buys Stevenage plot for logistics scheme
Croydon council signs off Greystar’s One Lansdowne scheme
Maslow provides £122m backing for Greenwich co-living scheme
London & Associated Properties to delist
Lloyds Living names new chief executive
Former principal investors launch capital advisory firm
Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme
Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre
LaSalle puts £770m designer outlets up for sale
Former principal investors launch capital advisory firm
LCP clinches £250m ultra-urban London logistics project
£248m London campus sale launched
L&G sells stake in £500m Inspired Villages JV
Is London logistics coming back?
Former P3 CIO Otis Spencer clinches new role
AustralianSuper launches new UK living platform