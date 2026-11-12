Living REIT bolsters rent roll with 29-property lease transfer
Bidders vie for £175m Scottish mall
Private investors are tightening their grip on London’s office market
Co-op seals £62m logistics sale and leaseback
Self-storage investment hits €650m as institutional appetite rebounds
Funding secured for Scarborough shopping centre overhaul
Landsec keeps earnings stable as overheads reach lowest level for 20 years
Landsec pulls Moorgate Hall from sale
Kier Property wins approval for Birmingham resi project
Carlyle refinances £260m London flex office business
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model