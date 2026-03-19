Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
Aviva zooms in on £115m Edinburgh retail park
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Marq Logistics predicts strong leasing to continue through third quarter
Stanhope and Norges to buy £200m City scheme in first deal since tie-up
Northtree banks £35m loan for landmark Manchester acquisition
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule