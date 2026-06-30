The UK’s hotel market is no longer moving in one direction
PSP picks new manager for £400m UK logistics mandate after Bridge exit
Farran pounces on £45m debut leisure asset
Railpen appoints new asset management chief
Logistics occupiers “more discerning” about leasing
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Plans lodged for £1bn Northampton Greyfriars regeneration
Investor group to hold £800m build-to-rent portfolio as refi kicks off
Northdale adds £35m Yorkshire mall to portfolio
Hollis picks JLL director as Cambridge office head
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule