Investors must understand unique data centre risks, says Inrev
Aprirose secures £75m refinancing for social housing portfolio
Refit signs for first international location
£250m Waterloo bus depot site hits the market
AI and emotional intelligence: redefining soft skills
URW launches funding hunt for £235m Stratford student scheme
French fund in driving seat for €80m+ Dublin scheme
University of Salford’s Faraday building cleared for refurb
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
£40m Scottish student sale up and running
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal
The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why