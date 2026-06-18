ULI to take over Chapman Barrigan Lecture Series
BTG Eddisons swoops for Milton Keynes consultancy
Jane Street Capital confirms London HQ move
Cheyne completes final close of £3bn real estate credit fund
Sutton Yard Estate on the block for £85m
Singaporean investor weighs up £160m regional office sale
Telford Living back to buying with Stratford acquisition
Investor serves up Leeds office sale
Living REIT earnings rise amid expansion across sector
GIC and Orange Capital progress recap talks for €4bn portfolio
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Starwood European MD departs
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre