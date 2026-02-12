AEW abandons Alternative Income REIT takeover bid
Re:shape lodges £160m Hackney shared living proposals
Tony Smedley steps down at Heitman
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Greystar lands €33m Cork student project
Bug or feature? Rethinking the UK property fund narrative
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
£105m Old Oak co-living tower refused
OakNorth funds Glasgow data centre with £25m loan
Aberdeen seeks fund merger to create £700m global real estate strategy
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Dreaming big: why Chancerygate acquisition could be just the beginning
A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?