Microsoft unveils plans for 553,000 sq ft Slough data centre
Ask4 enters the UK’s long-stay hospitality sector
Cushman reports leasing growth boosted by demand for high-quality assets
Global Holdings in talks over £85m King’s Cross sale
Fiera aims to build £1bn single-family portfolio with new fund
Bridges and Pembury plan £70m Warwickshire logistics scheme
L1 buys Leicester resi development
Intu: where’s it gone?
CLS shares tumble after profit warning
UK deal volumes slip in first half
Iain Cahoon to leave GIC
Three jostle for £350m Fizzy Living portfolio
Q+A: Heitman’s head of Europe on pivoting from traditional assets to demographic-driven sectors
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Canadian asset manager Dream confirms acquisition of Chancerygate
Jamestown’s Braunfels: “Americans tend to see opportunities in Europe at an earlier stage”
La Caisse goes back to market with £200m+ City project
Approval granted for Ealing hyperscale data centre
Buyer sought for £28m Mayfair townhouse