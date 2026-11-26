Sovereign wealth fund closes in on €125m Dublin BTR portfolio
Dublin’s office pipeline has disappeared – rising rents can revive it
New buyer found for £85m City office
Prolific buyer swoops for Spelthorne’s sole shopping centre
Savills IM’s Kevin Aitchison to retire
EdR REIM acquires €15.5m Dublin office in Irish debut
NBA shoots for €10bn funding pool to build European basketball arenas
Aviva confirms £115m Edinburgh retail park purchase
Cushman promotes UK lease advisory head to regional managing partner
TPTIM launches £215m UK property fund
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
New York law firm launches 200,000 sq ft London office hunt
Q+A: OneIM’s real estate chiefs lift the lid on the firm’s strategy
Korean pension fund explores refinancing options for £1bn+ City trophy
US private equity firm zeros in on £400m+ Citypoint
Investors look to property safe haven as fears of tech bust mount
Native Land secures £226m injection for super-prime Belgravia development
Google moves to buy its London HQ
Saba Capital builds stakes in three more UK-listed propcos
Irish entrepreneur flies in to buy jet hangars