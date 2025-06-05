Law Commission rejects industry plea for far-reaching leasing reform
CC Land considers sale of stake in Vodafone’s £280m London HQ
KKR and Mirastar refinance £450m portfolio
Q+A: Tritax’s Nick Ireland on flying airport fund into new markets
Hutchings banks on operational initiatives to revive Workspace’s fortunes
Glasgow office up for £23.5m sale
Tristan completes €400m easyHotel acquisition
Prime 860,000 sq ft Glasgow logistics opportunity floated
Unite makes £710m approach for Empiric Student Property
Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Cushman partner heads to JLL
Morrisons owner to offload £200m of stores
EQT misses €2.5bn target for core-plus logistics fund
King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset
Self-storage sellers face reality check
Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions
Ares lines up £175m sales from Landsec hotel portfolio
Hammerson chief exec to step down