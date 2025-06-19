Royal London buys Fareham site for build-to-suit facility
Why science real estate needs to broaden its horizon
Trinova puts £63m Covent Garden office on the block
CBRE resi grandee to depart after 14 years
ULI 2025: “Real assets are a net beneficiary of uncertainty”
Planning applications on the rise, says government
Far East Orchard closes £96m UK student housing fund
Greykite poaches Starwood exec
HIH Invest to offload 83,000 sq ft Glasgow retail and office block
Why warehouses, not offices, should be your retrofit priority
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
Zerda lands new roles with bank-backed managers
Reza Merchant nears deal with creditors despite bankruptcy petition
Luxury student developer launches £270m portfolio sale
CBRE resi grandee to depart after 14 years
Staybrook secures private equity backing and launches logistics assault
Big-name joint venture edging ahead in race for €1.3bn+ Dalata
Crosstree buys 30,000-home strategic land business
Valor buys £55m west London industrial estate
Clarion splashes out on £115m Blackburn logistics park