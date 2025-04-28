Advanced Search

ResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Birmingham M&S sold for "landmark" 50-storey tower scheme

28 Apr 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

City centre site is near future HS2 station

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Cortland coaxes investors with £135m resi sale

25 Apr 2025
Read

Build-to-rent investment exceeds £1bn in first quarter

14 Apr 2025
Read

Q+A: Realstar and QuadReal bosses: "It's been a busy couple of years"

7 Apr 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Administrators appointed at firm behind £125m Birmingham residential project

31 Mar 2025
Read