Opinion
REIT and pension giant say they are committed to south-east London partnership
Corporate
Fresh offer being considered that could unseat KKR and Stonepeak
Residential
Watford asset comprises more than 480 homes
Logistics
Two deals for 207,000 sq ft at industrial scheme near Maidstone
Residential
Rockwell loses bid for 50% affordable tower in face of vocal public opposition
Opinion
Traditional leasing playbooks are now obsolete – and those who fail to act early will be priced out entirely
Student Accommodation
“Huge amount of change afoot”, as market adjusts to new sources of capital
Retail
Demand for retail warehousing leads to raft of multi-site deals
Corporate
Mark Evans, the investment manager’s property and commercial development chief, caught up with Green Street News
Co-living
Tackling urban loneliness and conscious consumption with giant saunas and sober event spaces, the founder of The Collective is back
Office
Nine offers made for 4,000 sq m modernist property in Quadrilatero della Moda
Logistics
CBRE to run sale of Nest portfolio after 2023 process didn’t take flight
Retail
After a €1.3bn retail buy and a growing residential push, Alfonso Munk and Vanessa Gelado say Spain’s real estate market is just getting started
Logistics
US REIT agrees biggest ever CEE sale-and-leaseback with one of Europe’s largest windows manufacturers
UK property investment remains resilient in first quarter
Lenrose Ventures on board for Manchester office revamp
CBRE warns over tariff uncertainty
Shah on property: British Land and AustralianSuper play the long game at Canada Water
Double letting takes Wrenbridge and Bridges’ Click Aylesford to full occupancy
Cortland coaxes investors with £135m resi sale
Adhan Group lets Lancashire manufacturing hub
Developer progresses plans for resi-led Ilford project
Controversial 28-storey Battersea tower rejected
New twist in battle for £1.6bn+ Assura
Maverick bidder: Tom Cruise shoots for £30m Soho office
McKeever Hotel Group snaps up Northern Ireland asset
Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos
Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push
Deutsche Bank to maintain Canary Wharf outpost
Copley and Sixth Street bring the thunder with £100m Zeus deal
Five questions for the Royal London chief who has £1.5bn ready to deploy
Q+A: Aware Super – “Real estate might turn out to be a safe haven”
South African investor springs £220m box sale
JP Morgan Asset Management drafted in for BP HQ overhaul
Student Accommodation
Q Developments to transform Ley Street car park into a mixed-use scheme of more than 800 homes
Retail
Partnership to be seeded with £400m portfolio
Office
Three cities report double-digit increases in activity year on year
People
Former ADIC executive appointed as non-executive director
Office
Savills Ireland is seeking buyers for pair of buildings at Ashtown Gate
Central London led the recovery with £1.8bn of volume
Planning application being worked up for the overhaul of the 28-storey CIS Tower
New business pipelines “somewhat less than they were” after Trump’s tariff changes, CBRE boss tells stock market
Euro Paper agrees 10-year lease at the former Graham & Brown site in Blackburn
Total of 531 leases completed
Goodford left Knight Frank after 35 years
Move expands Boston-based firm’s footprint in the UK and Europe
Income and rental growth to drive prime returns over next five years, AEW says
Outline approval sought for up to 6.5m sq ft of industrial and logistics space
Junction 27 acquisition marks HGIT’s entry into UK retail market
Investment
Top investors and managers debate uncertain economic backdrop, AI and shifting sector outlooks
Politics
Three weeks after “liberation day”, long-term effects are starting to emerge
Regeneration
Industry specialists discuss the pain and gain of regeneration sites
Residential
R&F One’s Guan Zhixiong discusses the Vauxhall scheme’s journey
Corporate
UK president on growing its capital markets offer, European expansion and keeping all doors open
The agency giant seems to be prioritising costs and margins around the world
850,000 sq ft of industrial space will need to move – the question is, where?
Anti-international student policies in the US and Australia are likely to benefit investors in UK PBSA
Get Living is not the only landlord affected by the far-ranging Building Safety Act
Property professionals can be strategic about committing to certain bodies
Former director of urban regeneration bags senior role with Manchester-based developer
REIT is latest employer to tighten rules around working from home
Alexandre Daoud will also raise capital for UK and European strategies
Funding specialist to lead and grow capital markets team as business shakes up residential offer
Global investment manager’s European co-chief investment officer resigns
New firm will target operational assets and development projects
Investment
Alek Misev, head of real estate, and Mathieu Elshout, head of European real estate, on the firm’s next move in Europe’s office market, entering Asia and looking at retail again
Life sciences
REIT partnering with Stoneshield to target pan-European locations, says Pere Viñolas
Residential
The fund manager recently launched a £200m housing fund in Greater Manchester, with more to come