Advanced Search

CorporateAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeHealthcare

Cofinimmo board rejects Aedifica’s takeover offer

9 May 2025 | 07:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

It "acknowledges the strategic rationale" but says terms undervalue the company and its future prospects

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Oaktree takes over lending platform amid Iberia resi push

29 Apr 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Symbol

Starwood-led consortium lines up top team ahead of $7.1bn ESR takeover

31 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Convention Center

Carmila receives regulatory approval for Galimmo takeover

13 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Logo

Entra recommends shareholders not to accept Castellum’s €1.2bn takeover offer 

11 Mar 2025
Read