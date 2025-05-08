Advanced Search

OfficeNorth WestUK & Ireland

Aberdeen embarks on major refurb of Manchester office

8 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Asset was offered for sale twice but has been retained

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Office Building, Building, Person

Abrdn parks sale of Auto Trader’s £52.5m Manchester HQ

21 Nov 2023
Read

Engineering giant picks new Manchester office

28 Feb 2024
Read
Machine, Spoke, Alloy Wheel

Ford Credit looks to cut Manchester office footprint

26 Sep 2023
Read
Office Building, Building, Person

Fund manager revs up £73m Manchester office sale

11 May 2022
Read