Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

AKF and Sampension acquire hotel in Copenhagen's North Harbour

29 Apr 2025 | 14:54 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Comwell Copenhagen Portside Dolce by Wyndham consists of 484 rooms 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Clothing, Footwear

The Palace Company confirms acquisition of €160m Rome office 

28 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Wyndham and Soliteight to launch Super 8 brand in Iberia

25 Apr 2025
Read
Urban, City, Indoors

Spanish real estate duo launch housing and hospitality firm

23 Apr 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Private equity-backed hostel company eyes €120m Spanish expansion

17 Apr 2025
Read