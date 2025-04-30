PoliticsContinental EuropeFinanceFranceGermanyInvestmentUK & Ireland
30 Apr 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz
Cushman says CRE sector will weather impact of tariff uncertainty
Lidl embarks on £500m push to expand UK retail network
Confidence in Europe’s debt and capital markets expected to rise in H2
<strong>Cube acquires Crawley site for £30m scheme</strong>
Avison Young’s European capital markets principal departs
UK build-to-rent investment hits £800m in Q1
Shah on property: Trump’s toddler-king act gives dealmakers an excuse to sit on their hands
DTRE bolsters industrial and logistics team
Valuation Office Agency to become part of HMRC
How one company is bringing forward 1m+ sq ft of West End office space
Maro looks to sell mammoth Rochdale logistics site
Blackstone launches new European logistics platform
“Big Short” investor to enter Europe with £1bn+ Sigma acquisition
Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos
Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push
Knight Frank swoops for senior Allsop pair
Deutsche Bank to maintain Canary Wharf outpost
Five questions for the Royal London chief who has £1.5bn ready to deploy
Q+A: Aware Super – “Real estate might turn out to be a safe haven”
Savills’ Mark Ridley announces departure
New twist in battle for £1.6bn+ Assura