Deutsche Konsum could shed half of its holdings amid restructuring

DistressContinental EuropeCorporateFinanceGermanyRetail
8 May 2025 | 13:58 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny
German retail-focused REIT to divest up to €450m of assets
Q+A: Newmark’s plan to dominate capital markets, debt and structured finance in Europe
Hanover Green promotes duo to partners
Shah on property: yet more evidence of the holes in the EPC regime
Aberdeen embarks on major refurb of Manchester office
Dublin’s €90m Camden Yard development site comes to market
Patron Capital in talks with capital partners over firm’s future
Aberdeen targets European property debt market with €1bn of dry powder
Plans submitted for Farringdon office redevelopment
Fanatics opens Regent Street global flagship
Railpen adds development director to property team
Greystar’s Hancock departs to set up new firm
Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault
Apollo determines fate of £560m student portfolio
Mileway appoints new chief executive
Titans get motoring on L&Q’s £1.2bn London BTR collection
UK interest rates to drop at fastest rate since financial crisis
£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box
Billions at risk as student accommodation added to Scottish rent controls
Q+A: Ontario Teachers’ European head sets out its investment gameplan
Blackstone agrees agenda-setting £225m single-family housing sale