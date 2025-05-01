Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

€70m Copenhagen residential block hits the market

1 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Danish capital region is topping investor wish lists

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Catella and Barings join forces on Copenhagen resi project 

23 Apr 2025
Read

Pension giant plans €1bn+ Scandinavian resi drive

2 Apr 2025
Read

Greystar closes in on €350m Danish debut

21 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Nuveen appoints operator for Copenhagen co-living property

4 Mar 2025
Read