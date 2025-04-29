Advanced Search

Student AccommodationFinanceResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Eldridge funds Glasgow student development with £100m facility

29 Apr 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Deal represents ninth transaction between developer and funder

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Eldridge lends £237m for Vita's Canary Wharf student tower

27 Feb 2025
Read

Vita locks in £69m green loan for Birmingham student project

13 Jan 2025
Read

Vita plans 860 student beds at Manchester's First Street

15 Jan 2025
Read

Vita Group secures £52m facility for Edinburgh student scheme

17 Dec 2024
Read