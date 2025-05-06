Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateESGGermanyInvestmentRegenerationTechnology

Five questions for Ardian on its new German housing strategy

6 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Moritz Pohlmann and Bernd Haggenmüller on timing, technology and the first deal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Ardian makes first German housing investment

29 Apr 2025
Read

Bienvenue en Allemagne: why French investors are crossing the Rhine

3 Feb 2025
Read

Unlocking the €4tr brownfield opportunity 

22 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

German housing platform secures €750m of debt

22 Apr 2025
Read