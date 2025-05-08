Advanced Search

RegenerationInvestmentResidentialRetailUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Go-ahead for Newcastle-under-Lyme brutalist car park overhaul

8 May 2025 | 07:59 | London | by May Agaran

Former car park, shopping centre and brownfield site to provide 328 new homes and retail spaces

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Capital & Centric secures £37m loan for Manchester mill redevelopment

20 Feb 2025
Read
Person, Human, Downtown

Capital & Centric buys Sheffield site for 200-home scheme

23 Oct 2024
Read

Capital & Centric gets green light for Liverpool film and TV campus

2 Oct 2024
Read

Capital & Centric to convert Gateshead's Old Town Hall

22 Aug 2024
Read