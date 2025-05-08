Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Hines seeks buyer for €65m Hamburg jewel

8 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Domkaskaden office was US firm's first investment in the city

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Patrizia sells Hamburg Oval Office to Israeli investor

14 Nov 2024
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Reinvest confirms acquisition of Hamburg office from Tristan

29 Jan 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Canal

Signa's administrator offloads €400m Hamburg properties

15 Jan 2025
Read

€140m Hamburg office on the chopping block

2 Jul 2024
Read