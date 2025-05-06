Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

M&G strikes deal to sell Manchester office

6 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Buyer adds city centre asset to portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, Handrail

Investors explore options for stake in £470m Manchester mall

19 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Buyer emerges for M&G’s £80m Manchester office

28 Feb 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

M&G taps buyers for prime £80m Manchester office

14 May 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Furniture

M&G and Ask kick off 112,000 sq ft “brown-to-green” Manchester office refurb

4 Mar 2024
Read