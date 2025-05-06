Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalInvestmentUK & Ireland

NBIM appoints Alexander Knapp as global head of real estate

6 May 2025 | 14:04 | London | by May Agaran

Knapp to start at $1.7tr Norwegian sovereign wealth fund next month

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: NBIM’s dynamic duo on Covent Garden, €660m student debut and swelling its $60bn portfolio

1 Apr 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Architecture

Four bidders progress in €1.2bn Livensa sale

27 Mar 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

NBIM to recap €1.3bn student platform

19 Mar 2025
Read

Norges buys stake in £1.2bn Grosvenor portfolio

22 Jan 2025
Read