Advanced Search

Student AccommodationInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans in for Unite's Manchester Metropolitan University revamp

7 May 2025 | 14:44 | London | by May Agaran

Project to increase student beds at MMU's Cambridge Halls

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Unite forges £390m JV for Manchester student accommodation push

1 May 2025
Read

Unite unveils 2,300-bed plans for Manchester Metropolitan University

30 Jan 2025
Read

Unite secures uptick in valuations and predicts rental growth

8 Apr 2025
Read

London mayor calls in rejected plans for 600-bed Unite scheme

31 Mar 2025
Read