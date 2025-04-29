Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Values poaches Paribus manager

29 Apr 2025 | 13:28 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Markus Eschner to develop corporate finance for the group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Values Real Estate buys €44m German DHL portfolio

19 Mar 2024
Read

Values Real Estate buys German medical centre

12 Mar 2024
Read

Values buys 46,000 sq m logistics centre near Nuremberg

8 Nov 2023
Read

Values' sustainability subsidiary appoints managing director

24 Oct 2023
Read